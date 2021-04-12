MANSFIELD, La- "She was really a sweet person," said April Lowery. She worked with Linda Palmer years ago at the Best Western Plus.
Palmer was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery at the Best Western Plus in Mansfield. A hotel guest was also shot and sent to the hospital. He was found in critical condition, which was later downgraded to stable.
"She was always there to care for people and take care of people's needs," said Lowery.
In Mansfield, this type of crime does not happen often.
"We don't have people robbing and killing at the wheel like this. I don't know what made this boy do this," said Lowery.
Monday, hotel surveillance video helped officers identify the suspect. He is 20-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell of Mansfield. He was arrested around 1 pm with help.
"Tips from the community, we were getting calls. With a joint investigation between us and the Sheriff's Office. We were able to locate the suspect," said Mansfield Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke.
Powell is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder. This is the fist homicide in Mansfield this year.
"We do have our burglaries and stuff like that. But as far as violent crimes, we have not had a bunch of violent crimes," said Locke.
The hotel guest that was shot worked for Halliburton. He was shot in the abdomen and hand. Locke said he was in a stable condition mid-Monday but has more surgery to undergo for recovery. Halliburton workers are staying at the hotel while they work in the area.
April works at the Mansfield Inn and wonders if fate could have been different.
"It hit really hard because it could have been me. It could have been me, it could have been my co-worker here," said Lowery.
