SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died shortly before midnight.
Officers found Kellum sitting in a SUV that crashed into a tree at Illinois Street and Kennedy Avenue.
The homicide, the 38th in Shreveport 2022, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.