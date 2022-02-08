MINDEN, La. — Minden Police and Webster Parish authorities are actively searching for an escaped inmate.
Authorities said Christopher Jackson, 23, fled from a work release site near Main and Sylvan streets in downtown Minden around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Jackson, a 6’3”, 175 lbs, Black male was reportedly last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants.
He has ties to the Houston area and could be attempting to return there, according to police. Police are asking that if anyone sees an individual matching Jackson’s description not to attempt to apprehend him, but instead to contact authorities at 318-377-1515 or 318-377-1212.