HAUGHTON, La. - The search is on Tuesday morning for the thief or thieves who smashed into a Pilot Travel Center in Haughton and made off with an automatic teller machine. It happened about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Elm Street.
Lt. Bill Davis of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office told KTBS 3 News that whoever is responsible apparently ditched the vehicle nearby after the smash and grab.
Authorities found that vehicle and are currently using drones and K9 to search the area. An exact location is unclear at this time.
