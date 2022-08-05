JOAQUIN, Texas - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in finding the people involved in an ATM burglary. It happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the ATM at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin.
The thieves were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
If you have any information on this vehicles whereabouts or can identify the men in the pictures, please contact Investigator Misty Ray at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 936.598.5601 or 936.572.1091.