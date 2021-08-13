Ronald Greene

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

 HOGP
Ronald Greene

FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But Greene's family alleges troopers used excessive force and "brutalized" him while taking him into custody. (Family photo via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge has signed an order banning anyone involved in the wrongful death lawsuit tied to the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene from publicly discussing the case.

The gag order was signed Friday at the request of the attorney of a now-deceased trooper who was involved in the violent arrest. 

"The false narrative surrounding this case has also been fostered by leaks of selective, one-sided, and misleading information by someone with access to investigative material," Attorney Scott Wolleson said in court documents obtained by the Investigative Unit last month.

The lawsuit names several state troopers who were involved in the 2019 pursuit and subsequent arrest of Greene, who later died in police custody. Body camera video that was withheld by State Police for over two years showed troopers beating, stunning and dragging Greene after they pulled him from his vehicle.

Family members said last year they were initially told Greene died of injuries sustained in a crash at the end of the chase. However, video showed Greene shouting "I'm sorry" as officers removed him from his vehicle and put him in handcuffs. 

The arrest is currently at the center of criminal investigations at both the state and federal levels. 

Report a typo on this article
2
1
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments