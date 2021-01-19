SHREVEPORT, La— After three East Texas men, and one Vivian, Louisiana man were arrested in connection to the riots at the United State Capitol, KTBS looked for the next steps in the legal process for the defendants.
When placing calls, it appeared that various law departments were connected, but not directly involved in the prosecution process. For example, the Gregg County Jail in east Texas is housing 33-year-old Alex Harkrider of Carthage. He is one of the men charged in connection to the Capitol riots. Although he is being held in Texas, Harkrider has no local charges. He’s only being kept their given the jail’s partnership with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas refused to comment, given the ABC-affiliate status of KTBS.
A media relations representative for Dallas FBI, which also covers 137 counties in north Texas and portions of east and west Texas said the best point of contact was the U.S. Attorney’s Office for each state, since some of the procedures for how they will handles these cases are still undetermined.
KTBS then contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana. They said the District Attorney of Washington, D.C. will prosecute cases in connection to the riots at the Capitol. KTBS called the District Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. but couldn’t connect with anyone. KTBS is still following up with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. as well.
KTBS contacted a number of other departments, who either had no connection or could not divulge the depths of their connection to each case.
As the jurisdiction and status of these cases remain in the budding stages, KTBS will continue to follow this story. Updates will be provided as they become available.