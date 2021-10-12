SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport juvenile died following a shooting Monday evening at Turner Lane and Harris Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police said the boy and a friend were racing motorized bikes on the street when a burgundy SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The boy was hit twice in the chest.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
