SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching fro the gunman behind that shot and killed 17-year-old Deveonte Jeter. Jeter was shot early Thursday in Shreveport. It was reported shortly after 1 a.m.
Police told KTBS 3 News he was shot in the head while in the back seat of a vehicle being driven on David Raines Boulevard.
Authorities say after the shooting, the driver went to a Peach Street apartment complex then called police.
Police are still working to track down suspects in the case.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information, call police or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.