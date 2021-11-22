KEITHVILLE, La. - A Keithville woman was arrested after an infant in her care was found to be under the influence of methamphetamines.
The child was taken to a local hospital by a concerned family member in late October where medical staff confirmed the presence of amphetamines in the child’s system.
Sheriff’s Det. Ray Saunders investigated the case and obtained a warrant for Tiffany Dawn Wilson, 24, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street, charging her with aggravated battery. Wilson turned herself in at Caddo Correctional Center on November 18.