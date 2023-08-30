KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Keithville woman for allegedly stabbing her grandfather during a domestic dispute.
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road in Keithville, was arrested after an investigation revealed she stabbed her grandfather in the face following an argument over her hygiene habits.
Detectives said Harris and her grandparents began arguing after they asked her to shower. She then began damaging property inside the house and then turned the power off from outside.
Detectives say while the couple was trying to restrain Harris, she got away and got a knife from the kitchen, using it to stab her grandfather. Harris then ran from the house and into the woods. She was found a few hours later, hiding behind a nearby home.
Harris was arrested and charged with one count each of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set in this case.
The grandfather was taken to Willis-Knighton South for treatment.