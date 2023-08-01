SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified the teenager who was killed early Monday morning in a shooting in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood. Another man was injured.
The victim is A'Jaylus Harris, 17.
The coroner said he was shot once in the head just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Poland Street and Alabama Avenue. He and the other man were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where Harris was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m.
Police told KTBS 3 News the men were outside when they were shot.
Authorities say they believe the gunman may have left the scene in a black SUV with tinted windows.
Police spent much of the morning collecting evidence and taking pictures.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.