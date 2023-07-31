SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead and another is wounded following a shooting in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood early Monday.
It happened about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Poland Street at Alabama Avenue.
Police told KTBS 3 News that the men were outside when they were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.
Authorities say they believe the gunman may have left the scene in a black SUV with tinted windows.
Police spent much of the morning collecting evidence and taking pictures.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
