SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men are wounded following a shooting in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood early Monday. It happened about 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Poland Street at Alabama Avenue.
Police told KTBS 3 News that the men were outside when they were shot. Both men are said to be in critical condition.
There is no word on a suspect or motive.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
