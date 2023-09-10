LEESVILLE, La. - Early Sunday around 4 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 111. The crash killed 56-year-old Gary Bristol.
A car, driven by Bristol, was traveling east of Louisiana Highway 111. For reasons still under investigation, the car traveled off the roadway, vaulted and overturned onto its roof.
Bristol, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.