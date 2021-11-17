BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana board Wednesday voted unanimously to release a 75-year-old inmate sentenced to life in prison as a teenager for killing an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy.
Henry Montgomery's case entered the national consciousness in 2016, when it played a central role in a landmark ruling on juvenile sentences, Montgomery v. Louisiana, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that youth offenders cannot be sentenced to mandatory life without parole, even in prior cases.
Following the Supreme Court decision, he was re-sentenced to life with the opportunity for parole.
Despite the rulings, Montgomery was previously denied freedom twice, in 2018 and 2019. He's been at the Louisiana State Prison at Angola more than five decades.
The then-17-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 1963 after he was convicted of killing East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Hunt after Hunt caught him skipping school.
Initially sentenced to death, Louisiana’s Supreme Court threw out the conviction in 1966, determining Montgomery did not receive a fair trial. The case was then retried and Montgomery was convicted again, this time receiving a sentence of life in prison.
Since 2012, 18 states and the District of Columbia have banned life without parole for juvenile offenders, bringing the total number to 24.
"It is time for Henry to come home," said Andrew Hundley, the director of the Louisiana Parole Project, which has been advocating for Montgomery's release.
However, Dylan Alge of the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney's office, said that releasing Montgomery and allowing him to return to Baton Rouge was a "bad idea."
"That does not seem like a good idea at all," he said.
Linda Hunt Woods, the victim's daughter, said she was appalled to hear that the Parole Project intended to move Montgomery to East Baton Rouge Parish.
"I think it shows great disrespect to all officers for him to be released," she said. "I don't believe he's sorry. he made a decision at 17 years old. You know right from wrong at 17 yeas old
"I was raised to believe that if you make a mistake, you suffer the consequences."