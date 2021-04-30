NATCHITOCHES, La. - A man accused of trying to blow a Natchitoches police station is behind bars Friday morning. The Natchitoches Police Department says someone called the station around noon Tuesday he was going to blow up the police station.
Investigators were able to locate the residence where the bomb threat was made in the 500 block of North Street and identified Brandon Daniels,20, of Natchitoches as the suspect.
Daniels was located and placed under arrest without incident. He is charged with one count of Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Communicating of False Information of Planned Arson is a felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of not more than fifteen years.
If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.