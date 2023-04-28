SHREVEPORT, La. - A frightening scene unfolded Thursday night in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood and now a man is behind bars.
Police say it was about 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 700 block of Dalzell Street. The caller told dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the residence and was assaulting her.
Officers arrived and found Mark Lawson, 53, leaving the area. They discovered that Lawson had reportedly entered the home without consent. He's believed to have thrown a plant through a window of the residence and forced his way inside before threatening the victim.
Lawson was arrested for one count of home invasion and one count of property damage.