SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is behind bars after a man was found dead early Friday morning.
Police say they found the victim unconscious on the 3200 block of Alabama Ave. around 2:15 a.m. The man was declared dead on the scene.
During their investigation, police learned the victim and Glen A. Brooks,54, of Shreveport, had a physical altercation inside a residence. Police say the victim suffered significant head trauma.
Brooks is in the Shreveport City Jail on charges of second degree murder.