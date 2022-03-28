BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City man is locked up with bond set at $500,000 following the death of wife.
Police say Jennifer Player Thomas was found dead in a home in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue in Bossier City Friday afternoon after police responded to a 911 hang up call.
Bob Thomas was also found in the home. He's been stabbed multiple times. He's been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Bossier City Police at 318-741-8610.
- - - - -
