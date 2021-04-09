Sirelderick Hays

Sirelderick Hays, 20

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have charged a man in a homicide that happened a little more than a week ago.

Marion Street shooting scene

Xavier Griffin, 19, was found dead in the 2300 block of Marion Street back on March 31, 2021.

Back on March 31, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Marion Street where they found Xavier Griffin, 19, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

RELATED ARTICLE - Victim in Marion Street shooting identified by coroner

Investigators say they were able to identify Sirelderick Hays, 20, as the gunman. On Wednesday he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Hays robbed the victim of an AR-15 before shooting him.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

0
0
0
2
2

Tags



Load comments