SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have charged a man in a homicide that happened a little more than a week ago.
Back on March 31, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Marion Street where they found Xavier Griffin, 19, dead from at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators say they were able to identify Sirelderick Hays, 20, as the gunman. On Wednesday he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Hays robbed the victim of an AR-15 before shooting him.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.