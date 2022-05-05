SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together events leading up to a shooting on Wednesday, May 3, at a hotel room in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was rushed to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene. Through their on-going investigation, detectives were able to obtain information that led to the arrest of Matthew Foster, 39.
Foster was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning and following interviews was charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. No bond was set. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.