BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Bossier City man is locked up with bond set at $500,000 following the death of wife. Police say Jennifer Player Thomas was found dead in a home in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue in Bossier City Friday afternoon after police responded to a 911 hang up call.
Bob Thomas was also found in the home. Police say he had been stabbed. He's been charged with second degree murder.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Bossier City Police at 318-741-8610.
