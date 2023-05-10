CAMPTI, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Campti that left a 30-year-old Natchitoches man with life-threatening injuries. Police say a motorist found the victim lying on the side of Burl Pickett Road with gunshot wounds.
The good samaritan took the man to the hospital and he was later airlifted to a regional trauma center.
Deputies later discovered the actual crime scene to be elsewhere on Burl Pickett Road.
There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information that may assist detectives in this investigation, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388.