SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The car that was stolen is a red Toyota Camry with the Louisiana license plate 891ACC.
If you have any information on this carjacking call Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
This is at least the ninth carjacking in Shreveport in the month of August.