SHREVEPORT, La. - A quiet Monday morning was marred by gunfire in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.
It was just before 8 o'clock when the shooting call came in to the Shreveport Police Department. Nearly a dozen units rushed to the scene on Avon between Palm Road and Clarke Boulevard.
Details are limited at this time, but KTBS 3 News has learned that a man is dead and a female is in custody.
