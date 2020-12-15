SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a Shreveport man in the city's latest homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.
SPD has charged 25-year-old Desmond Johnson with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 52-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Jordan Street near Gilbert. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson was walking away from the scene when officers arrived. He was detained and found to have illegal drugs in his possession, Cpl. Glen Heckard said in a news release.
Investigators then determined Johnson was the alleged shooter, Heckard said.
