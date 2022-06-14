SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot multiple times Monday night has died.
Shreveport confirmed the death Tuesday but so far has not provided any additional details.
The Caddo Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas J. Jackson, 25.
Jackson was shot in the face once and twice in the neck. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead about 11:12 p.m.
The shooting happened at 543 Browning Street after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses were detained.
Jackson's death marks the 30th in the city.