SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was killed in a double shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Midway neighborhood.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Woodford Street. When police arrived, they found Joshua Willis, 30, dead inside the house. investigators said he'd been shot several times.
Thirteen minutes later, police received another shots fired call in the 7000 block of Melrose Street where they found a female suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said the two shootings were connected. He said detectives believe the shootings were the result of a domestic dispute involving several people. Hines said police believe the female was shot at the scene of the fatal shooting and then drove herself to Melrose Street.
Police were continuing their investigating Wednesday afternoon.