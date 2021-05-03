SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Shreveport townhome in the city's St. Vincent neighborhood.
Officers say the shooting first went out as a shots fired called just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived at the Lakeville Townhomes in the 3700 Richmond, officers say they found several shell casings on scene and some damage on the side of the building.
Inside they found a dead man in his 20s.
Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you know anything call Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
