SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were called to the scene deadly shooting early Monday after residents reported hearing gunshots in their Cedar Grove neighborhood.
It was in the 300 block of W. 74th Street near Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. That's where police found one person dead inside of a home.
Police have not said if they have any suspects or have made an arrest in the case.
