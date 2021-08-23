SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting in the 300 block of West 74th Street near Linwood Avenue early Monday morning.
On entering one home, police found a man dead.
Police said residents in the area reported hearing gunshots in their Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police have not said if they have any suspects or have made an arrest in the case.
