SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is in custody after driving away from a home where police were executing a search warrant.
Cpl. Angie Wilhite, spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, said Dekarea Demond Lampkin, 25, was booking into the city jail Wednesday night on charges of obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and a warrant from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
The police arrest report said officers were checking a location for a homicide suspect from early in the day and Lampkin was a passenger in a car which was parked in the driveway.
Police said the car pulled from the driveway and was stopped on East Kings Highway near Youree Drive. Lampkin ran from the vehicle and threw a backpack he was carrying underneath of house.
Police said an assault pistol and pills were found in the backpack. Lampkin was arrested following a search of the area.
Wilhite said Lampkin was not the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting on Centenary Boulevard.