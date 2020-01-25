SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested a man for a 2019 shooting.
Shreveport police linked Ladarrius Walker, 20, of Shreveport to the December 5th shooting.
That day officers found Kadarius Jenkins suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Jenkins was transported to Ochnser LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Walker was charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.
Police say Walker shot and killed Tramell Lewis approximately 5 hours before shooting Jenkins.
Walker remains inside the Caddo Correctional Center.