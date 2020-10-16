SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Thursday.
Officers say around 11:30 the victim was the passenger in a vehicle on Dollarway, when someone inside a white two-door car started shooting at the victim at the Brantway intersection.
The victim was shot in his upper left shoulder. He was driven to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.