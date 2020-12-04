SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Friday near North Holzman and Ford Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.
Officers say it first started as a shots fired call until they found a man dead on the street shortly before 1 a.m.
About ten minutes later two other people showed up at Wills Knighton North with gunshot wounds to the arm. Officers believe they were injured in the same shooting.
Officers say there are no suspects but a KTBS 3 employee on scene said one person was put in the back of a patrol car. No word if they were later released.
If you have any information contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
According to police, this is the 70th homicide this year in Shreveport.
