SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police had their hands full investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday.
It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hilry Huckaby in the parking lot of King's Liquor.
Police say that's where the victim got into an argument with another man and was ultimately shot.
The wounded man was later found about three quarters of a mile away at N. Lakeshore and Lorraine by police and EMS. He did not survive.
After viewing surveillance footage, police determined the gunman, who is about 5'10", left the scene of the shooting in a light colored Chevy SUV.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
