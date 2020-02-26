SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified the man killed in one of three deadly shootings Tuesday night in Shreveport.
The victim is identified as Javarcya J. Smith, 20. Smith's body was found just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Viking Drive by Shreveport Police officers who responded to a shots-fired call
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Smith was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was scheduled through Ochsner.
Police said they responded to Viking Drive after a neighbor called and said they heard gunshots.