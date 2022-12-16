SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead.
In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
The bartender went back outside and found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in the parking lot between The Cub, Tasha’s Tavern and Round Bar.
The Caddo Coroner's Office identified the victim as Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas.
Shreveport police detectives used video surveillance to identify a man who had direct knowledge of what happened. Jason Brook, 50, was questioned then booked into the Shreveport City Jail for failure to report a felony.
Detectives also identified William Colby Sirman, 30, of Keithville, as the suspected gunman and began a search. It ended around 9:45 a.m. when a man's body was found in the drainage ditch behind a business at the corner of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue.
That man was identified as Sirman. Again, video surveillance was used to show what happened to him. He's seen driving at a high rate of speed around 2:05 a.m. then failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the road and into the ditch.
Police said he was racing away from the scene of the homicide when the crash happened.
Investigators are still working to determine motive for the deadly encounter.
Grace's death is the 48th in the city this year.