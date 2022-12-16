SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday that happened outside of a local bar.
It was around 2 a.m. when police say a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash.
She noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. Police say he told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leaving the scene. When she went back outside she found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in the parking lot between The Cub, Tasha’s Tavern, and Round Bar.
The Caddo Coroner's Office identified the victim as Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas. His death is the 48th in the city this year.
There is no word on a suspect and the investigation continues.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
