SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday that happened outside of a local bar.
It was around 2 a.m. when police say a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash.
She noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. Police say he told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leaving the scene. When she went back outside she found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, lying in the parking lot between The Cub, Tasha’s Tavern, and Round Bar.
There is no word on a suspect and the investigation continues.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
