HAUGHTON, La. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houghton.
Officers with the Haughton Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of Alex Way just after midnight.
They found the victim, identified as 47-year old Michael Allen Mathews, had been shot.
He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Officers spoke to witnesses at the scene who said the victim and the suspect got into an argument that ended with shots fired.
Police say the suspect, identified as 22-year old Christopher Agee, Jr., fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
After a brief search with help from Bossier Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police, officers were able to track down and arrest Agree in the 100 block of West Mckinley Avenue.
Agee was charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.
The Investigation is still ongoing at this time.