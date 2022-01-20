SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say the victim from Thursday morning's shooting at a Shell convenience store in the 5400 block of West 70th Street has died.
Police said the unidentified man was shot multiple time while inside the store making a purchase. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
At least 19 evidence markers were seen on the ground around the entrance to the store.
Police said the shooter was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
