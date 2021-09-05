SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Shreveport in the 4000 block of Greenwood Road.
Police say the victim was in his apartment when another man entered and shot him.
The victim was hit in his thigh and taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he's being treated for possible life-threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
