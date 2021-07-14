SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning at the Canaan Village Apartments in the 1900 block of Patzman Street.
Police said a man was standing outside the apartments when a car drove by and someone inside started shooting. The man was hit in the face. He was rushed to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.
If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.