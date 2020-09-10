SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a late night shooting in which the victim was shot in the face and leg. It happen about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Patzman.
Officers say a group of people walked up to the victim and asked what neighborhood he was from. Police say they exchanged words, then someone shot the victim in the face. As he was running away, he was then shot in the leg.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the shooter.