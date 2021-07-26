SHREVEPORT, La- A man was shot in the leg and hospitalized on Monday afternoon.
Shreveport police responded to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Monday on Watts Road. Several shells casings were found on the road, as well as the victim's shoes and hat. A car was still on the scene at the time, but police were unsure if it belonged to the victim or the suspect.
Police expect the victim to fully recover from his injuries.
If you have any information on a possible suspect in this shooting, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.