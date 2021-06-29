Pouncey shooting

SPD and the coroner's office on the scene of a homicide on Pouncey Street in Shreveport. 

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man shot and killed in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood on Monday.

Daryl Lafitte, 50, was at a home in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane when he was shot several times just before 2 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy has been ordered.

