SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man shot and killed in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood on Monday.
Daryl Lafitte, 50, was at a home in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane when he was shot several times just before 2 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- Shreveport police investigate latest shooting death
- Safer Shreveport campaign aims at decreasing crime
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
An autopsy has been ordered.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.