SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot multiple times Monday night has died.
Shreveport confirmed the death Tuesday but so far has not provided any additional details.
The man was shot in the face once and twice in the neck. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting happened at 543 Browning Street after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses were detained.
The Caddo Coroner's Office is expected to release the man's name once family notification has been made.