SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for the person behind a late night drive-by shooting.
A man and woman were driving on Broadway Avenue around 11 Tuesday night when someone shot them while they were at the Cleveland Street intersection, according to police.
The man was shot twice in his upper torso and drove to a relative's house in the 6700 block of Broadway, officers said.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. Officers did not say if the woman was injured, but she was not taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information should contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.